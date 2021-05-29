Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)

Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has thrown their voice behind Penticton city council regarding the ongoing dispute with BC Housing.

It is the latest addressed to a member of the provincial government over the Winnipeg Street shelter that is still operating out of the Victory Church building in Penticton.

The letter, addressed to Premier John Horgan, is dated May 25, 2021 and was sent by the chamber’s board of directors.

In it, the chamber writes of their support of Mayor John Vassilaki’s own letter to the Premier, which was posted in both local media publications and in the Victoria Times Colonist.

The President of the Union of B.C. Municipalities also spoke in support of Penticton’s council over the “dangerous precedent” being set by BC Housing and the provincial government.

READ MORE: Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

READ MORE: Mayor runs ads in newspapers urging Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

The full letter can be found below.

To Honourable John Horgan, Premier Province of British Columbia Victoria, BC V8W 9E1

Dear Premier Horgan,

“A catalyst in the community”

The Board of Directors of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is writing this letter in support of Mayor Vassilaki’s letter to you dated May 12, 2021, regarding the temporary shelter at Victory Church. This shelter has had a negative impact on our vulnerable senior population and on our business community.

We conducted our own survey with the Penticton business community with respect to their experiences with the change in their neighourhood since the shelter was opened. The following results reflect the observations and perceptions of those who responded to our survey.

* 61.82 per cent have found people sleeping in the doorway of their business or on the property

* 45.45 per cent have had to deal with human waste on or around their business premises

* 43.64 per cent have had complaints from their staff

* 40 per cent have had to involve the police

* 38.18 per cent have had customers and/or staff harassed.

We do not dispute the need to provide shelter and care for those experiencing homelessness however we do support our Mayor and the recent declaration from UBCM that the Province should allow local elected officials, who represent their municipalities, to decide where any future shelters should be located in their community. Furthermore, we strongly feel that the Province should provide additional funding to support shelters. This support would include but not limited to:

* funding for additional policing as a direct result in the increased risk of health and safety matters,

* funding for services to address addictions and mental health.

The Chamber understands fully that we need to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable are provided shelter. However, we ask that the Province work with the elected local officials and allow them to make decisions that best meet the needs of the community.

Sincerely,

Jonathan McGraw, CA, CPA

President, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

Cc

Honourable David Eby

Mayor Vassilaki and City Council

Executive Director, Downtown Penticton Association Chair, Tourism Penticton

Chair, Penticton Industrial Association

Chair, the City of Penticton Safety and Security Task Force

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HousingMunicipal Government

Previous story
Egypt court adjourns Suez ship case for more compensation talks
Next story
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after COVID-19 upsurge

Just Posted

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Chief Wayne Christian said

Members of the Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 pose in their caps and gowns on May 27, 2021. (Facebook-Contributed)
Eagle River Secondary graduating class of 2021 begins celebrations in Sicamous

Screening of a full graduation video will be held June 17 at Starlight Drive-In Theatre in Enderby

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is encouraging residents to take part in Canadian Internet Registration Authority internet speed test. (Black Press Media)
Internet speeds in Columbia-Shuswap region may be slower than federal data suggests

Citizens and businesses in the district are encouraged to participate in an internet speed test

Sicamous’ Krysta Lachowski’s van boldly displays the name of her new business, Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair Ltd. (Contributed)
New Sicamous truck and trailer repair shop benefits from location on Highway 1

Advantage Truck and Trailer Repair opened on May 1 and offers 24/7 roadside service

The Brooke Drive interchange will go underneath Highway 1 into a traffic circle leading into Chase. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
$32 million contract award for Highway 1 four-laning project in Chase

Contract for second phase of work, to begin this summer

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Giants goalie signs to NHL Avalanche

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Prince Rupert Community Paramedic Jessica Friesen during Paramedic Service Week from May 23 to 29 said it is the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Paramedic Jessica Friesen says it’s the toughest day of a person’s life when they have to call 911

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by discovery at Kamloops Residential School

The band called for full accountability after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

Most Read