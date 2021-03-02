Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton council denies extension of cold weather shelter

The Victory Church shelter will now be told to cease operations April 1

Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year.

The temporary Victory Church winter shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street will now close April 1 – when it was originally intended to close.

Council originally reluctantly approved the temporary shelter in October 2020.

City staff will now tell BC Housing and Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) to cease operations at the shelter as of April 1.

BC Housing had applied for an application to keep the shelter open until March 31, 2022, citing the need for additional shelter space due to COVID-19 as well as the general need for shelter space in the community.

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to suggest the city deny BC Housing’s application in the council meeting March 2.

Robinson suggested it was important that council keep its promise to the residents that the shelter would only be temporary.

Many residents in the area have voiced concerns about the shelter, including a petition with about 130 signatures delivered to city hall.

“We made it very clear it was just temporary and we need to stick to that,” Robinson said.

“Communication is so sorely lacking with BC Housing that it somewhat boggles the mind sometimes.”

“I think we can probably agree this is one of the most inappropriate sites we have sever seen, right beside seniors housing, downtown, the list goes on and on…we did not get what we were promised from BC Housing.”

Coun. Julius Bloomfield echoed Robinson’s sentiments in that by closing the shelter April 1, the city is simply holding BC Housing to its original promise.

Bloomfield also said that determining proper location criteria for shelters is very important. As part of the motion passed, the city will also begin the process of identifying specific location criteria for homeless shelters.

As Penticton currently does not have an identified plan for shelter locations it can make it difficult for service providers like BC Housing, Interior Health, the province and others to understand the city’s expectations when selecting a location for a shelter or housing, said a city staff report to council. The location criteria selection will aim to identify areas suitable for housing facilities for those experiencing homelessness.

Coun. Judy Sentes pointed out that many have asked why council did not suggest the former bus barn building on Ellis Street as a temporary shelter.

According to Sentes, council did in fact offer this space, but BC Housing said it would not work for them.

Coun. Frank Regehr voiced his support for the motion but was quick to note the city still has a lot of work to do to address the homeless crisis.

“Unfortunately the motion being made is not a solution, and approving option two (extending the shelter) is not a solution either,” Regehr said.

The Victory Church shelter was first approved by council in October 2020, as a temporary winter shelter providing up to 42 beds for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures began to drop.

The need for the shelter came as Penticton’s permanent winter shelter at Compass Court on Main Street was not able to accommodate the usual number of people due to COVID-19 public health orders.

100 More Homes Penticton has estimated there is at least 100 people living in Penticton without access to shelter.

Housing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Ice season is over’; West Kelowna crews rescue man from icy lake
Next story
Two Shuswap women share $500,000 lottery win

Just Posted

Theresa Worthington and her daughter Alexa, from Sorrento and Salmon Arm respectively, discovered on Feb. 13, 2021 they were the happy winners of $500,000 in the Daily Grand lottery. (Contributed)
Two Shuswap women share $500,000 lottery win

Mom from Sorrento, daughter in Salmon Arm still deciding what to do with winnings during COVID-19

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to 487 calls for service in February 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP respond to 17 assault incidents in February

Local police received 487 calls for service last month

In this photo taken in 2014, a Fisheries officer displays a chinook salmon that has been snagged - an illegal method of catching fish that involves hooking them, often in the belly or tail or fins. They often get away but the injuries can lead to death or the inability of a female fish to spawn. (DFO photo)
Shuswap man gets more penalties after breaking fishing prohibition

Ashton Creek man gets second prohibition after catching chinook illegally in Shuswap River in 2014

Salmon Arm City Hall and Law Courts. (File photo)
Column: Balancing needs and wants in Salmon Arm’s $32 million budget

Council Report by Mayor Alan Harrison

Amanda Eastwood, Community Connections Coordinator with Shuswap Immigrant Services Society, said the society has received reports of racist comments and actions in Salmon Arm and is working on education, other ways to combat the issue. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Working to counter racism in Salmon Arm, Shuswap

Shuswap Immigration Services Society gathers reports on racism in community, looks at remedies

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

An off-duty Vernon Taxi driver got a 24-hour licence suspension, vehicle towed, after failing a standardized field sobriety test around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (John E Green - Facebook)
Vernon Taxi towed after driver suspected impaired

Off-duty cab towed from McDonald’s drive-thru early Tuesday morning

Kamloops This Week
Cause of Kamloops landfill fire may never be known

Fire investigators are dealing with too much destruction in too large an area

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

Canadian Mental Health Association staff and volunteers experienced increased Crisis Line calls with COVID-related concerns. (CMHA photo)
North Okanagan MP pushes for national suicide hotline

Mel Arnold seeks support from North Okanagan-Shuswap municipalities for 988 hotline

Okanagan College
Okanagan College holds March Madness fundraiser

Money from the fundraiser will go to support the Okanagan College Foundation

Penticton city council has unanimously shot down an application from BC Housing to keep a shelter for people experiencing homelessness open for an additional year. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council denies extension of cold weather shelter

The Victory Church shelter will now be told to cease operations April 1

(Black Press file photo)
Penticton man arrested while sleeping in stolen vehicle, again

30-year-old Penticton resident Shane Pope is well-known to police

Most Read