Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

Cause of the blaze is not known but there was a encampment there previously

It took a lot of water to put out a large brush fire off Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday afternoon.

Bylaw officers called in the blaze to the fire department around 2:45 p.m.

The fire had spread through the undergrowth and grass to cover an area of roughly 30 feet by 30 feet, and looked to have gotten inside a log as well.

Fire crews arrived shortly after but had to bring in their hoses a fair distance into the woods to get at the fire off Okanagan Avenue West.

Bylaws told the Western News that a transient camp had been cleared in that location in the morning but there wasn’t anyone there at the time of the fire.

