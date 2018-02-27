Penticton gunshot victim recovering, police say

The 29-year-old woman was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday

Police say a 29-year-old woman who was admitted to the Penticton Regional Hospital last Thursday did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing. Penticton Serious Crime Unit investigators were able to speak to the 29-year-old woman, who is recovering from her injuries,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said in a statement Monday morning.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred just before midnight on Thursday, Feb. 22, resulting in a woman being admitted to Penticton Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing, however at this time investigators believe this to be an isolated, targeted event,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in a statement released Monday.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300‎ or via Crime Stoppers.

Previous story
Economic growth, millenials will change Okanagan landscape
Next story
Former B.C. premier decries ‘religionization’ of Canadian politics

Just Posted

Bringing stories to life

Art centre project to join recordings of area First Nations stories with visual art

Canadian man credited with inventing the Pizza Pop dies at 89 in Vernon

In the 1960s, Paul Faraci owned a Winnipeg restaurant and came up with a twist on the calzone

Missing plane thought to be in North Okanagan

New information suggests Edmonton couple’s plane might have landed near Mabel Lake

Record levels of snow blamed for the condition of the Coquihalla

The highway experienced 235 centimetres of snowfall, which is 153 cm more than last year.

RCMP stand up against bullying

Men in pink join #pinkitforward movement

Aspiring Armstrong actor’s career moving forward

Robert Stratford’s first commercial hits the airwaves

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Liberals champion their values in 2018 budget aimed at long-term vision

Budget outlines $18.1-billion deficit, focuses on women, scientists

School districts adding up cost of new health tax

Education Minister Rob Fleming ducks double tax questions

VIDEO: B.C. mayor urges province to use 24/7 electronic monitoring for offenders

Local politicians pen letter to government asking for electronic monitoring system

Kamloops gymnast wins W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence at BC Winter Games

Kamloops gymnast Rebecca Wharton was presented with the W.R. Bennett Award for Athletic Excellence

Bike meets car: Three-wheel vehicle service launches at B.C. campus

VeloMetro unveiled the world’s first electric-assisted ‘velomobile’ sharing program at the UBC

Jamie Bacon conspiracy to murder trial postponed to September

Justice Catherine Wedge said April 3 is “no longer viable.”

City council spends 36 minutes debating length of policy discussions

North Saanich councillors tinkered with how long they should debate an issue to limit meeting times

Most Read