The Penticton Indian Band has lifted an evacuation alert on band land threatened by the Mount Conkle wildfire. Image contributed by John Bubb.

Penticton Indian Band lifts evac alert

Mount Conkle wildfire being consistently held

The Penticton Indian Band has rescinded the evacuation alert for all residential properties within PIB boundaries.

On July 18, responding to the Mount Conkle fire, the PIB issued an evacuation alert for properties on Shingle Creek Road north of Green Mountain Road as well as Big Valley Road.

“As the response and maintenance of this fire are being consistently held within the containment area, the Penticton Indian Band is confident in removing the evacuation alert for those properties,” reads the band’s release.

Related: Mt. Conkle wildfire near Summerland remains 118 hectares

While hot, dry weather and afternoon winds persist, the band is keeping the State of Local Emergency in place.

The release also praises the work of B.C. Wildfire and PIB fire department crews for protecting homes and properties. B.C. Wildfire continues to work with the PIB Emergency Operations Centre on all wildfires within PIB boundaries.

