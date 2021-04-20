A man drowned while out swimming near the Peach and the children statue in Penticton on Monday, April 19, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton man drowns swimming in Okanagan Lake

A witness brought him to shore and performed CPR but the man later died in hospital

Penticton RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the drowning death of a 53-year-old Penticton man in Okanagan Lake Monday.

On April 19, at 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to Okanagan beach in the 200 block of Lakeshore Drive West by the Peach and near the children statue.

Witnesses observed a 53-year-old man swimming by himself near the shore. Shortly thereafter, the man disappeared from view. One witness saw the man in the water, appearing to be in distress.

The witness immediately walked into the water, and took efforts to bring the man back onto the shore, and subsequently provided CPR, said Penticton RCMP.

Once on scene, emergency crews continued life-saving efforts while he was being transported to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, the swimmer, a local Penticton resident, wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital,” said Const. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Police were seen retrieving flippers from the water.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. No other information is available at this time.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

