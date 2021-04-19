Penticton man guilty of assaulting young boys

Bryan Lamb was found guilty of two counts of assault

Bryan Lamb has been found guilty on two counts of assaulting two young boys in a Kaleden park last summer.

Lamb’s trial concluded on Monday, April 19 in Penticton Provincial Court.

The 52-year-old Penticton man will be in court next for a pre-sentence report on June 9. He remains in custody on his own consent.

At the start of the trial in February, Lamb pleaded not guilty to the two counts of assault in connection to attacks on a four-year-old and 10-year-old boy at Kaleden park Aug. 25, 2020.

The 10-year-old boy testified then that a man showed up right beside him at the park.

“The man said something about a man in a wheelchair. He was talking loudly. I stood there. I felt scared,” said the boy. The boy told the court that he didn’t say anything to the man.

“He grabbed my neck hard and with his other hand he slapped me on my cheek once. He hit me hard. I ran away to the parents.”

Lamb also assaulted a four-year-old boy who was with the group of kids that day.

Several parents witnessed the altercation and chased Lamb down, along with an off-duty officer who held Lamb down until RCMP came to arrest him.

Lamb was also in court for a trial charged in possession of stolen property under $5,000 for an incident in Keremeos June 26, 2020.

His trial for break and enter and breaching his release conditions in Kaleden will continue on Tuesday.

READ MORE: ‘He grabbed my neck hard,’ boy testifies

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.