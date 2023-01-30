A Penticton man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)

A Penticton man has pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle into a Summerland Nesters store clerk in the summer of 2021. (Google)

Penticton man pleads guilty to driving car into Summerland store clerk

The August 2021 incident left the clerk injured

A Penticton man has pleaded guilty to injuring a Summerland store clerk with a car in 2021.

Brian Kyle Adam Kurtz appeared in Penticton court on Jan. 30 to plead guilty to the charge of assault with a weapon. He had also been charged with theft under $5,000, dangerous operation of conveyance and failing to stop for the Aug. 24, 2021 incident.

According to an RCMP press release, two men had allegedly left the Nesters with unpaid merchandise, and the store clerk had attempted to keep them from leaving. The driver, Kurtz, instead drove forward into the clerk, injuring him, before continuing to flee the scene.

Crown had originally been planning to proceed by indictment, but after negotiations with defence agreed to take a guilty plea in exchange for dropping the other charges against Kurtz.

READ MORE: Summerland store clerk injured by car as alleged shoplifters flee parking lot

Following the incident outside the Nesters Market in Summerland, Kurtz and another individual were arrested at a residence in Penticton. Officers also seized suspected stolen merchandise, illegal drugs and several firearms from the home.

The judge ordered a pre-sentencing report to be prepared, and Kurtz will be back in court in March to determine a date for his sentencing.

