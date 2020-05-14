John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File) John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

The trial for the man accused in a mass shooting that killed four people in Penticton last year will be held in Kelowna.

On May 14, a judge accepted 69-year-old John Brittain’s proposal to move the trial, though the details discussed at the hearing are covered under a publication ban.

Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder related to the deaths of Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg on April 15, 2019.

The matter has faced several delays while working its way through courts over the past year, the most recent being the COVID-19 pandemic which has put off setting the trial date twice over the past few months.

Brittain has elected to have a jury trial.

In March, the Western News reported that the trial for the accused Penticton shooter was anticipated to take four weeks.

The matter will be back in court on May 22 to schedule a date for trial.

READ MORE: One year later after the tragic shooting spree in Penticton

READ MORE: Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Courtmurder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially reopened by June 1
Next story
Conservation group issues clean-up challenge to Shuswap, Interior residents

Just Posted

Conservation group issues clean-up challenge to Shuswap, Interior residents

Columbia Shuswap Regional District to waive Salmon Arm landfill fees during event

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan teen found

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP locate 16-year-old boy after missing from Salmon River Road home

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Salmon Arm Council approves budget increase for major Canoe water main project

Main feed line from water treatment plant to the west to be replaced in fall

CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Playgrounds remain closed, vault toilets at all CSRD sites now open for use

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Mad Men star Don Draper gives a shout out to B.C. city in YouTube video

Jon Hamm’s short video posted May 14 mentions Chilliwack as part of SkipTheDishes fundraiser campaign

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Kelowna’s Kangaroo Creek Farm to open this month

Petting zoos are gearing up to open following phase 2 of the COVID-19 pandemic

Penticton quadruple murder trial moved to Kelowna

John Brittain is accused in the shooting deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch last April

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Most Read