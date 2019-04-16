Cornwall Drive blocked off as the investigation continues, taken by: Laryn Gilmour

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Cornwall Drive remains closed as police investigate the scene of a shooting rampage which killed four people Monday.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims and the suspect, a 60 year old man, is in custody pending charges.

Police have yet to release a motive but told media it was “a targeted event” and Mounties are still working to determine the why behind the attack.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

Here’s the latest update:

