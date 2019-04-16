Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

Cornwall Drive remains closed as police investigate the scene of a shooting rampage which killed four people Monday.
Police haven’t released the names of the victims and the suspect, a 60 year old man, is in custody pending charges.
Police have yet to release a motive but told media it was “a targeted event” and Mounties are still working to determine the why behind the attack.
