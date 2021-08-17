Penticton RCMP see increases in assaults, threats and shoplifting

RCMP saw 50% increase in uttering threats in the second quarter of 2021

Penticton RCMP saw a slight increase in the number of calls for service in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period a year earlier. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton RCMP saw increases in all violent crimes for the months of April to June.

The total number of violent crimes reported in Penticton rose by seven per cent, from 229 to 246.

The statistics were presented in the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Quarterly Report.

The number of assaults increased by 16 per cent, from 107 to 124, while the number of cases of uttering threats jumped by 50 per cent, from 56 to 84. These increases follow existing trends seen this year, as assaults have shown an increase of 13 per cent and uttering threats showed an increase of 53 per cent so far in 2021.

Sex offences and domestic violence incidents both showed decreases.

Property crimes increased by five per cent, from 1,048 incidents during April to June of 2020 to 1,101 incidents during the same period this year.

The biggest increase was in shoplifting cases, which rose by 71 per cent. There were 96 shoplifting incidents during April to June this year, up from 56 during the same period last year. Incidents of mischief to property rose by 32 per cent, from 358 to 474.

Overall, Penticton RCMP saw a slight increase in calls for service during the second quarter of 2021 when compared with the same period in 2020.

During the months from April to June, police answered 4,227 calls, up by two per cent from the 4,137 calls received during the same three months a year earlier. However, when the statistics from the first quarter of the year are included as well, the total number of calls fell slightly. Since the beginning of this year, police have responded to 7,831 calls for service, down by two per cent from the 8,020 calls during the same period in 2020.

READ ALSO: Penticton calls for another 2 new RCMP officers

READ ALSO: Violent crime up, property crime down in Penticton so far in 2021 according to RCMP report

The biggest decreases were in residential break and enters and in thefts from vehicles. Residential break and enters fell by 47 per cent, from 34 cases to 18 cases. The number of thefts from vehicles fell by 34 per cent from 235 cases to 155 cases.

Penticton rural RCMP statistics also showed a slight increase during the second quarter of 2021, with 833 calls for service, up four per cent from 804 calls during the same period in 2020.

The number of violent crimes remained unchanged, at 30, while the number of property crimes rose by four per cent, from 98 to 102.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePolice