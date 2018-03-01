Work colleagues confirmed Dale Atkinson was the person found dead at a Penticton home on June 12. Submitted photo

Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

Penticton RCMP says it is still investigating one of the four homicides last year after a woman previously identified as a suspect died in mid-February.

Dale Atkinson died on June 12 last year, and his common-law wife had been arrested and released without charges “ending further investigation,” at that time, according to RCMP.

Related: Spouse of Penticton homicide victim dies

That woman died on Feb. 18 in Edmonton, police said.

Media reported on the death of Atkinson’s spouse last week, with no comment from the police at the time.

Now, police say they are continuing to investigate.

Related: Penticton homicide victim identified

Werner, a longtime friend of Atkinson, called it an all-around tragedy.

“His good-heartedness will be missed by many. He was just a good-hearted fellow,” Werner said.

The homicide was one of four in the Penticton area last year.

Related: Fourth Penticton homicide this year shrouded in mystery

Previous story
New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education
Next story
Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Just Posted

Canada-wide warrant issued for man with connections to Salmon Arm

Levi Eden is considered to be armed and dangerous.

OC Students’ Union resigned to tuition fee hike

College commitment to improved student services softens financial hit

Salmon Arm council pursues panhandling bylaw

Salmon Arm council has decided to pursue a bylaw that would help… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Observer makes short-list for B.C. newspaper awards

Photo of Nancy Cooper’s boxing bout also becomes sports photography finalist

Police investigate after shots fired at building

The shooting on First ave. SW is believed to be related to the drug trade

Semi destroyed in violent crash on Coquihalla

Three semi-trucks and at least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 5 near Kamloops

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Most Read