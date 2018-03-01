Penticton RCMP still investigating Atkinson homicide

Dale Atkinson’s spouse, previously identified as a suspect in the matter, died last month

Work colleagues confirmed Dale Atkinson was the person found dead at a Penticton home on June 12. Submitted photo

Penticton RCMP says it is still investigating one of the four homicides last year after a woman previously identified as a suspect died in mid-February.

Dale Atkinson died on June 12 last year, and his common-law wife had been arrested and released without charges “ending further investigation,” at that time, according to RCMP.

That woman died on Feb. 18 in Edmonton, police said.

Media reported on the death of Atkinson’s spouse last week, with no comment from the police at the time.

Now, police say they are continuing to investigate.

Werner, a longtime friend of Atkinson, called it an all-around tragedy.

“His good-heartedness will be missed by many. He was just a good-hearted fellow,” Werner said.

The homicide was one of four in the Penticton area last year.