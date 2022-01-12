Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton Rona’s garden centre roof collapses

The weight of the snow caused the roof to cave in

RCMP and Penticton fire department are on scene at the Penticton Rona after the roof of the garden centre caved in Wednesday morning.

Initially Penticton fire was called out around 9:35 a.m. after snow triggered the sprinkler system when the roof collapsed.

Rona pulled out of one their trucks to use the crane boom to clear more of the snow.

Firefighters continue to poke away at the snow from the roof using a long pole. RCMP confirm no injuries and all staff accounted for. The police dog team is still coming just as a precaution, said Penticton RCMP.

Rain and warmer temperatures have caused snow to get a lot heavier.

Rona is currently closed to the public this morning.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. Firefighters use a pole to poke more snow off. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. Firefighters use a pole to poke more snow off. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

READ MORE: No risk of flooding

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Previous story
Home destroyed in fire, Salmon Arm RCMP track footprints to unconscious man 2km away
Next story
U.S. man who re-entered Canada 20 minutes after being deported loses appeal of 9 month jail term

Just Posted

A candle-lit tree helped light the way for skiers participating in the Larch Hills Lantern Ski event held Saturday evening, Jan. 8, 2022. (Marcia Beckner photo)
Donations at successful Larch Hills Lantern Ski doubled by Rotary

Ashlee Kingsbury was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Ashlee Kingsbury

Nanaimo RCMP were on scene of a two-vehicle accident on Old Island Highway and Oliver Road the night of Sept. 6. (News Bulletin file)
Running vehicle stolen in Armstrong, Salmon Arm woman arrested

One of the many faces of Salmon Arm Bay on Shuswap Lake. (File photo)
Column: Thinking 2022 could be the Year of the Child