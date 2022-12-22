A stabbing in Penticton has turned into a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. (Black Press file photo)

A stabbing in Penticton has turned into a murder investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries while in hospital. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton stabbing now murder investigation after victim dies in hospital

The man was stabbed at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17

The man who was stabbed in downtown Penticton on Dec. 17 has died of his injuries.

Initially, the 61-year-old victim of the stabbing was expected to survive, however, his condition deteriorated before finally succumbing to his wounds.

“The family of the victim has been connected with RCMP Victim Services and are being supported through this tragic event,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations officer. “The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues.”

The man was stabbed in the parking lot of a business in the 300-block of Martin Street at 5:11 p.m.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in Penticton parking lot

According to a witness statement, the victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a male, who stabbed him multiple times and then fled on foot.

After police arrived, containment was set up around the area and the use of a Police Service Dog was unsuccessful in locating a suspect.

RCMP have been canvassing businesses in the downtown area for security footage, and are asking that anyone who might have seen anything or had a vehicle in the area with a dash camera, share what they can to help the further investigation.

If you have information, you can contact the Penticton RCMP through their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
B.C. warns against travel as south coast preps for onslaught of snow, freezing rain
Next story
‘I’m just a number, not a person’: Kelowna traveller re-routed and stranded in Victoria

Just Posted

Four of the six golden retriever puppies rescued from a North Okanagan property on Dec. 21, 2022. (BCSPCA/ photo)
Golden retrievers, including six puppies, rescued from North Okanagan property

An RCMP officer surveys the scene behind Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm following the murder of Tyler Myers in November 2008. (File photo)
Day parole extended for Salmon Arm woman charged in 2008 killing of boyfriend

Trevor Parkstrom was arrested in Kelowna on Dec. 18 and will be held in custody until his court date in January. (RCMP/Contributed)
Prolific offender known around the Okanagan arrested in Kelowna

Judy Murray and Darlene Galan work their way up a steep section of the Larch Hills Traverse. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Larch Hills cancels ladies’ ski due to extreme cold