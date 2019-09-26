Penticton businesses and schools are gearing up for the Climate Strike scheduled for Sept. 27 at noon outside of city hall. Penticton students will be permitted to attend the strike, providing they have parental permission. (Photo from Unsplash)

Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

The strike is scheduled for noon on Sept. 27 at 171 Main St.

Penticton businesses and schools are preparing for the upcoming Climate Strike at city hall on Sept. 27 at noon.

The strike is part of a global movement championed by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist who has captivated the world with her mission to reduce emissions in response to climate change. The teen started the hashtag #FridaysforFuture to help residents around the world connect as they champion her cause.

“Join us this September, as millions of us walk out of our homes and workplaces to join young people in the streets for the biggest global climate strike yet,” states the event website for Penticton’s strike. “Our house is on fire. The climate crisis is an emergency but we’re not acting like it. Invite your colleagues, friends, family, clubs and community. We need everyone.”

Students in Penticton will be permitted to attend the local strike, hosted at 171 Main St., providing they have permission from their parents, according to Wendy Hyer, superintendent of schools with SD67.

“Schools will be asked to avoid scheduling tests and assignments so that students are not penialized academically for participating in the rally. We realize that our youth care deeply about this issue and we honour student voice,” said Hyer. “We are committed to ensuring students are able to express themselves in constructive, responsible and a respectful manner. Students who are under the age of 18 must have parental permission to be excused from class.”

Penticton city council members are currently attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM), hosted in Vancouver from Sept. 23 to 27, so no members on council will be addressing the strikers.

“The city is aware of the upcoming Sept. 27 Climate Strike and recognize the significance of climate change, both locally and globally. We welcome the right to a peaceful protest,” states a release from the city. “Regular hours and activity will continue at city hall.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and banners, as well as to use the hashtags #ClimateStrike and #ClimateStrikeinPenticton to connect with others supporting the cause. Those needing help with making their sign can attend the Climate Strike Sign Party! at Make Good BC, located at 651 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

A separate group championed by Treeline Women’s Outdoor Community, Freeride Boardshop and Slackwater Brewing is also planning to join the noon climate strike, beginning with sign-making at 2 p.m. at the brewery, located at 218 Martin St. From there, attendees will march down Main Street at 3 p.m., ending at Freeride, located at 158 Main St., for photos. The march will end with happy hour at the brewery.

