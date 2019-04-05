Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

For just $5, bus riders can get from Penticton to Kelowna starting September 2019.

In a close vote Thursday, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen directors approved to set the fare for a new BC Transit commuter route from Penticton to Kelowna at $3 less than the recommendation from staff.

Leading the charge to offer the fare at $5 was Doug Holmes, a councillor for the District of Summerland.

“To me, $5 to Kelowna is a fare that’s going to get people excited. That’s a fare that would make people think I’m going to take this, that’s a good deal,” he said.

He questioned if the staff recommendation of $8 one-way was ripping residents off, noting that all the $8 fee offered additionally was one transfer into the Kelowna system which would cost a rider $2.50.

READ MORE: RDOS updated on proposed BC Transit Penticton/Kelowna route

“If we went for the $5 option to buy a ticket, and they need to buy another ticket in Kelowna it would be $7.50… what we’re proposing is that everybody would pay $8 even if they just wanted to go downtown, so I don’t quite understand financially for our citizens why we would want to rip them off in this sense,” he said.

Mark Woods, manager of community services for the RDOS, said $8 fee was a BC Transit standard fee.

“Based on distance, $8 is an appropriate fee,” he said.

The decision to offer the route cheaper will mean a loss of projected revenue from $120,000 with an $8 fee to $75,000 for a $5 fee.

Bob Coyne, director Area H (Tulameen/Rural Princeton) didn’t mix words when he stated his opinion on the fees and offered he’d like to see the price at $12 for one-way.

“I won’t support the $5 option. That just makes the general taxpayer pay more money at the end of the day and we’re already paying for a very marginal service,” he said.

George Bush, Area B (Cawston) director said $8 was a deal considering the cost to drive.

“It probably costs me $150 to drive roundtrip to Kelowna and then $10 in parking fees.” he said. “Do we want more ridership if we’re losing more money.”

The regional district is still working with Kelowna, BC Transit and other municipalities on some of the details, which will come forward before the wheels start rolling on the new route.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges
Next story
Snake den startles Okanagan woman

Just Posted

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Mammoths stand tall at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge

Big animals prove they have a gentle soul, quiet nature

Resident wants train whistles to stop at Pine Street crossing

Village of Chase council wants more information from staff before supporting request

Column: Put smoky burn piles on the back burner

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Province concerned over allegations of Kelowna social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

Snake den startles Okanagan woman

“They start denning up in the fall and they habitually go to one den site and they appear again in the spring.”

Most Read