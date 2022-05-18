Gas prices in Penticton have surpassed $2 a litre. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

Gas prices in Penticton have surpassed $2 a litre. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)

Penticton’s gas prices clear $2 per litre

Fuel prices continue to skyrocket as gas companies rake in the profits

Be prepared to get some sticker shock when you head to fill up your tank, gas has cleared $2 a litre in Penticton.

While the increased price hasn’t hit every gas station yet in the city, most stations are running at least $2.059 a litre.

The Shell Gas Station on Fairview Road is the highest in the city at $2.099 a litre.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many other options in Penticton to get a better deal and likely not for long.

READ MORE: Gas prices over $2 per litre in Vernon

According to Gasbuddy.com, the Chevron on Eckhardt Avenue and the Co-op on Main Street are the only stations still at $1.999 per litre.

Fuel prices have been surging for months in an inflationary spiral that’s seen the rising cost of gas raise shipping prices, which in turn hikes the price of goods.

Gas companies have been raking in the cash, with Chevron for example bringing in $8.1 billion in earnings over the first three months of 2022, compared to $2.2 billion over the first quarter of 2021.

