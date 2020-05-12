The Pentastic Jazz Festival, slated for September, is no longer proceeding due to COVID-19. (Western News file)

Penticton’s Pentastic Jazz Festival, slated for September, no longer proceeding

“If enthusiasm and optimism dictated, there would be no question of proceeding,” - Michael Campbell

The Pentastic Jazz Festival, previously scheduled for September, is no longer proceeding.

The jazz festival society today (May 12) announced that the provincial road map for economic re-opening will prevent the festival from taking place.

The festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 11 to 13.

READ MORE: B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as phase two of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

“It is with regret and disappointment that we are not in a position to move forward with the festival this year,” said festival president, Michael Campbell.

“The festival falls within phase four of the province’s plan to remove crowd and border restrictions and therefore it is unrealistic to continue with plans for this year.”

The society explained that as most bands travel to Penticton from the United States, it would be “impossible” to bring them into Canada with border restrictions still in place.

“If enthusiasm and optimism dictated, there would be no question of proceeding, but such is not the case and the safety and well being of our patrons, volunteers and musicians must be respected,” said Campbell.

“Our focus now is planning for the 24th Annual Jazz Festival scheduled for September 10, 11, and 12, 2021.”

READ MORE: Poll: Are you happy with the re-opening plan in B.C.?

READ MORE: Fentanyl contaminated stimulants a possible factor in April’s overdose spike: Interior Health

Most Read