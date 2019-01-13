People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb

Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A hospital in Ottawa says the people who were critically injured in a deady bus crash Friday have improved.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Hospital says the patients who had been listed in critical condition are now considered to be in serious condition.

After Friday’s collision, volunteer therapy dogs and their handlers jumped at the chance to visit staff and patients. Michael and his dog Copain stopped by the Trauma and Intensive Care Units at the Civic Campus today, delivering some much-needed smiles. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/kzQWukXerE — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) January 13, 2019

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb at a station and crashed into a transit shelter.

The hospital initially said 14 people were taken to hospital in critical condition — two of whom died — and 11 were in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the city says the scene of the crash, the Transitway, will reopen Sunday at 7:30 p.m., more than 48 hours after the collision.

It says people who want to leave a memento or memorial item are asked to do so at two designated areas: the westbound transitway platform on the lower level and the northwest corner of Scott and Athlone.

The Canadian Press

