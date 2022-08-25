Permit needed for Sea-Can at Walmart’s Sicamous transfer site

Shipping container being used for storage of truck maintenance supplies

Walmart Canada has applied for a development permit to use a shipping container for storage at its Sicamous truck transfer station. (Google maps)

The addition of a storage container at Walmart’s Sicamous truck transfer yard prompted the need for a development permit.

At its Aug. 24 meeting, the District of Sicamous’ planning and development committee supported a recommendation to council that a development permit is issued for an accessory building at 540 Thomsen Court in the industrial park.

“This is where Walmart has developed a trailer facility,” said district development services manager Scott Beeching. “They’ve actually added another building… it’s a Sea-Can, so as soon as the container is there and it’s being used as a shed, it becomes a building, a building permit is required a development permit is required.”

Walmart Canada Corp. proposes to use the 320-square-foot shipping container to store truck maintenance supplies such as windshield washer fluid.

Coun. Gord Bushell suggested that any flammable items put into the storage unit be marked as such so the fire department can be aware of it if there’s a fire.

Before having the truck transfer site in Sicamous, Walmart had sought to use a property in Malakwa. The property is in the Agricultural Land Reserve and is the site of a former hotel demolished in 2018.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted not to support Walmart’s application to the Agricultural Land Commission.

The District of Sicamous is building its new bio-fuel heating facility at 510 Thomsen Court.

