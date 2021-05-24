The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 volunteers responded to an ATV crash on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (File photo)

Person injured in North Shuswap ATV crash airlifted to hospital

Shuswap marine rescue crew respond to incident in Seymour Arm

  May. 24, 2021
  • News

Sicamous first responders travelled north across Shuswap Lake on Sunday to support their counterparts in Seymour Arm who were tending to an individual injured in an ATV collision.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station #106 volunteers, accompanied by BC Health Services paramedics and members of the Eagle Valley Rescue Society, responded to a report of the incident just after 5 a.m. on May 23. When they arrived at their destination in the station’s two vessels, the RCMSAR crew and company met up with Seymour Arm First Responders to provide assistance.

According to a post on RCMSAR Station 106’s Facebook page, the injured person was located, triaged and airlifted to hospital.

Shuswap Lake

