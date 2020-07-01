Photo taken from a surveillance video being used in a civil suit filed against the Kelowna RCMP. (Contributed)

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

A petition calling for a Kelowna Mountie to be fired and charged with assault has garnered nearly 350,000 signatures.

The petition, entitled Justice for Mona Wang, launched on Change.org after surveillance footage surfaced last week of Const. Lacey Browning dragging UBCO student Mona Wang down the hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot during a wellness check.

“We need to do better for our citizens struggling with their mental health. They should be met with trained professionals, not uniformed officers. The most vulnerable people in our communities should not be dragged down hallways, pulled by the hair, and stepped on in their times of need,” reads the petition.

READ MORE: Kelowna man sues Mountie, province after viral arrest

READ MORE: UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

That surveillance footage was part of Wang’s ongoing civil lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP. That suit also names the Attorney General of Canada as well as the B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

The claim alleges that Wang was at her apartment on Jan. 20, 2020 when her boyfriend called the police and asked them to provide a health check on Wang, claiming she was under mental distress.

According to court documents, Browning attended Wang’s apartment and found the student lying on the floor in a state of semi-consciousness.

It’s alleged Browning demanded Wang stand up and as she could not stand on her own, the officer then kicked the plaintiff in the stomach.

“Browning repeatedly assaulted the plaintiff while shouting, ‘stop being dramatic’, ‘control your dog, don’t make me hurt him’,” court documents stated.

These events were not recorded on the surveillance video.

However, the video does show Browning dragging the handcuffed plaintiff on her stomach out of the apartment, down a carpeted hallway.

The plaintiff alleges she suffered injuries to her face, upper thigh, right breast, sternum and forearms.

In response to the lawsuit, Const. Browning stated Wang’s dog attacked her and the officer had to shut the animal inside a nearby bedroom. As the plaintiff remained unresponsive on the floor, the defendant claimed she had to perform a sternum rub on Wang in hopes the woman would regain consciousness. At this point, she claims, the plaintiff became responsive and began yelling.

As Browning was alone without any other resources, she stated she had to move the plaintiff to the front door of the building to wait for fellow officers to arrive.

Browning has since been placed on administrative duty and is the subject of an internal investigation.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in alleged grocery store theft

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Popular Shuswap cross-country running event postponed

Region’s Lewiston Ultra on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic

Evacuation alert issued for Ravenscroft property

A single-family property has been put under evacuation alert due to land slippage and bank erosion

Armstrong arsonist sentenced to 3 years probation

Arsonist must pay $500 to each party affected, no access to drugs, alcohol or fire starters

Salmon Arm Silverbacks welcome Manitoba Junior Hockey League-leading rookie Carter Loney

Recent acquisition expected to be a Silverbacks fan favourite for 2020/21 season

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Petition calling for Kelowna Mountie to be fired, charged nears 350K signatures

Const. Lacey Browning was caught on camera dragging a UBCO student down a hall during a wellness check

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

WATCH: Manhole gushes water on Vernon highway

Tuesday’s downpour saw streets, parks and highways affected by pooling water

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

Most Read