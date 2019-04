Two Pomeranians and two cats are missing after fire

A family is searching for their four pets after their Peachland home was destroyed.

Two Pomeranian and two Himalayan cats are still missing. The two Pomeranians are named Frankie and Pup Pup, and two cats, named Bobo and Lucifer.

Anyone who locates the animals are asked to call Amy Alexandra at 780-370-8573.

