Justin Trudeau, pictured in this 1997-98 yearbook for Pitt River Middle School in Port Coquitlam along with current teacher Angela Cummings, who instructs at the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson campus. (Contributed)

Photo reminds Salmon Arm resident of connection to former drama teacher Justin Trudeau

Prime minister remembered as being as a funny, larger-than-life person

Thanks to social media, a Salmon Arm resident came to realize a Mr. Trudeau who taught her drama in Grade 8 did in fact go on to become the Prime Minister of Canada.

Tammy-Lynn Post first made the connection when she saw the photo on Facebook taken from the yearbook of 1997-98 for Pitt River Middle School in Port Coquitlam. The photo shows a group of seven student teachers. Among them, in the back left, stands a young and bearded Justin Trudeau.

Read more: VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Read more: North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

“A lot of the students liked him; he was kind of like a jokester, a funny guy. He was really involved in it,” Post said remembering his teaching style.

Also in the photo is Angela Cumming who is now a teacher at Salmon Arm Secondary’s Jackson campus in Salmon Arm. Cumming grew up in Kamloops and went to the UBC Middle School program. She did her student teaching alongside 42 others, including Justin Trudeau

“He was a lot of fun, lots of personality,” Cumming said. “He was pretty full of life and energy, pretty dramatic. Anytime I had to do a presentation with him he was a larger-than-life kind of person.

“Public speaking wasn’t something he had to work on.”

Read more: Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

Read more: Liberals face challenge to climate, economic policies early in 2020

When Cumming realized he was indeed the son of Pierre Trudeau, she asked him if he would follow in his father’s political footsteps. Ironically, Trudeau told her at the time he wanted to stick to teaching. Ultimately though, Cumming was not surprised at Trudeau’s eventual entrance into the political theatre.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Just Posted

Photo reminds Salmon Arm resident of connection to former drama teacher Justin Trudeau

Prime minister remembered as being as a funny, larger-than-life person

Dining moose a welcome distraction at Salmon Arm campus

Pair feast on willows, unperturbed by onlookers at Okanagan College

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Shuswap’s water rescue crew preparing for frigid temperatures

New training follows Dec. 9 mission to help a man suffering health problems at remote cabin

Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Rinks in Celista and Silver Creek ready for outdoor fun

Cold snap brings ideal conditions for Okanagan icewine

Take an inside look at how icewine is made

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Princeton – a Prince Town in waiting?

The Town of Princeton has been waiting 160 years for a Royal… Continue reading

Group builds shelters for Vernon’s stray cats

Twenty insulated cat shelters were constructed by volunteers and delivered around town

UBCO partners with Boeing to test new anti-ice coating technology

The coating could one day be applied to all airplanes to prevent ice buildup

Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

The city is just below halfway to the snowiest winter on record

True Stories: Okanagan memoir-writers, reading

Reading with local North Okanagan writers Art Dalton, Patti Shales Lefkos, Raven Dahl, Janelle Hardy

Kelowna’s last video store, Leo’s Videos, to remain open despite failed sale

Kelowna’s last video rental store will remain open and under its namesake’s ownership

Most Read