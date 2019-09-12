VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

“Is this a dream? Or is this real?” four-year-old Skylar asked on Monday when she and her family spotted a pig roaming around their Bella Vista backyard in Vernon.

Stacey Birkeland, Skylar’s mother, was sitting around the kitchen table talking with her mother—Syklar’s grandmother—when all of a sudden, she shot up and said, “Oh my gosh!”

Birkeland’s mother had spotted the pig strolling along the fence line.

Immediately, Birkeland and Skylar rushed outside to see the pig up close.

“We realized the pig was pregnant or it had just had babies,” Birkeland said.

READ MORE: Red balloons spotted around Vernon a nod to IT?

She worked quickly to scrape up some vegetables to keep the sow in the yard so she could try to find the owner and arrange for a pickup. Birkeland said carrots really did the trick; cabbage, not so much.

Birkeland turned to the Vernon and Area Community Forum on Facebook and posted a picture of the sow and asked “who’s missing a pig!”

During it’s short stay, the sow enjoyed scratching its behind on Birkeland’s children’s swing set and sought some shade under the trampoline.

As it turns out, the pig wandered down from a nearby farm. But she wasn’t alone. A second pig was also reported missing on Facebook by owner Steffie Brenner. Both the animals were spotted on Birkeland’s property, although Birkeland was only aware of the one.

A woman came to Birkeland’s home and lured the sow back to the farm with tasty treats. The owner of the pig called afterward to give her thanks and ask if any damage has been caused.

“Sure, there are some holes dug up in my yard,” Birkeland said, noting she didn’t mind.

“This thing is not gentle,” she said. “Whenever it steps, it digs up mounds of grass.”

Over all, the sow visited the Birkelands for about two hours.

“The whole experience was pretty hilarious,” she said, noting her children especially enjoyed the few hours they had with the pig.

Birkeland said before the special visitor’s arrival, she wasn’t exactly having the best day. In fact, a friend had recognized her sour state and told her by the end of the day, “you’ll be giddy and laughing and something will happen.”

“She was right,” Birkeland said.

Birkeland said she believes the rightful owner has recouped her missing sows.

The Vernon Morning Star has attempted to reach out to Brenner and the story, but was unable to connect at time of publication.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Solace found during Vernon’s Be the Light event

READ MORE: Media fights publication ban on Day 3 of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton senior accused of attempted murder makes brief court appearance

Just Posted

Chase Lions may have to compete for management of Chase Lions RV Park

Village considers giving other non profit opportunity to raise funds through park operation

Salmon Arm council gets behind high-density development on Shuswap Street

Plan for two multi-unit buildings receives first reading at council’s Sept. 9 meeting

Column: Dangers of internet vigilantism outweigh benefits

Rearview mirror by Cameron Thomson

54 charities across Southern Interior to benefit from United Way donation

The funding comes from the organization’s community fund

Shuswap firefighters extinguish blaze at Notch Hill home

Fire started in early evening on Sept. 11. Firefighters able to save structure.

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder makes brief court appearance

Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, is back in court on Sept. 25

Man shot dead at B.C. McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy wrap sheet

Police deny accusations in lawsuit filed in wake of Surrey cop-shooting suspect

Jason Victor Hernandez suing VPD after police mistook him for suspect in shooting of Transit cop in Surrey

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Kelowna farm first in Canada to use advanced pear sorting machine

Days Century Growers aims to make pear farming more efficient with advanced technology from Holland.

VIDEO: Federal party leaders set to dive into Day 2 of the election campaign

Trudeau will not appear at first of several planned leaders’ debates tonight in Toronto

Most Read