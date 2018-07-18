Pike Mountain fire still out of control but did not grow overnight

Twenty-two new blazes reported in Kamloops Fire Centre Tuesday

The Pike Mountain Fire, burning southwest of Allison Lake near Princeton BC, is still out of control but did not grow overnight.

According to Kamloops Fire Centre spokesperson Marla Catherall there were 41 personnel fighting the 16 hectare blaze Tuesday morning, supported by three helicopters.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Sandra Roberts, who was camping at a forestry site near Rampart Lake Monday, left with her family immediately after spotting the orange glow and smoke.

With no cellular service available in the area, she felt vulnerable staying in the bush.

“It was just behind the mountain across the lake,” she said. “We had our three dogs and our grandson with us and we weren’t [taking] any chances…That’s only 15 minutes away as the crow flies and fire travels fast.”

The Pike Mountain fire sparked Monday, and is believed to be human caused.

However 22 wildfires started in the Kamloops Fire Centre yesterday, attributed to lightening.

A fire centre release states that additional resources were brought in early this morning from around the province to assist in the Similkameen and Okanagan areas.

Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women
BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

Most Read