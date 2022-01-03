Flooding at the Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland. (GoFundMe)

Pipes burst, water flows at businesses around Kelowna

Kelowna businesses have been impacted by flooding caused by burst pipes

The unseasonably cold weather is causing more than just havoc on the roads as businesses and buildings deal with piping issues.

2021 ended with cities like Penticton and Kelowna setting near-record lows, both falling just short of breaking old records set decades ago.

And, this year kicked off with slightly warmer temperatures causing uninsulated pipes to freeze and then thaw, impacting the structural integrity in buildings around Kelowna.

On Monday (Jan. 3), fire crews were called to 1180 Sunset Drive after reports of a burst pipe. Once on scene, water was reportedly pouring out of a door. Businesses in the building are currently undergoing renovation

The Rodney Hobson Karate Academy in Rutland has also been flooded due to damaged water pipes. RCMP was called to the dojo on Dec. 29 for water flooding out of a door. The academy will be closed during the restoration process, however, a GoFundMe has been created to help replace lost and damaged equipment.

Red Bird Brewing, a North Kelowna microbrewery, was closed on Sunday to fix frozen water lines.

READ MORE: Shuswap plumbers busy fixing frozen water lines caused by extreme cold

READ MORE: Okanagan firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

