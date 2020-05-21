Plan B reopens its doors for haircuts in Kelowna during COVID-19

Find out what getting a haircut will look like during the second phase of B.C.’s restart plan

Dan Taylor of the Kelowna Capital News meets with Plan B owner Casey Donovan to find out what it will be like to get a haircut during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jen Zielinski, Black Press Media.

After 12 years in business Plan B Headquarters in downtown Kelowna was forced to temporarily shutter its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casey Donovan first opened his barbershop tending to men clients only before expanding to welcome stylists who tailor to women’s cuts. However, as B.C. enters phase 2 of the pandemic and begins to reopen businesses, Donovan, looking at a very different salon than what his business plan was meant for.

“We have some of our gang who live with people who are immune-compromised and so they are waiting for things to cool down before they come back,” said Donovan. “And, I think that there will be a percentage of people who are still afraid to leave the house and there will be a percentage of people who are ready to get back to living. So, we are doing our best so that they know we are doing our best to keep them safe.”

Plan B will officially open its doors on Thursday and the crew has been working hard to ensure proper protocols are in place to enforce social distancing and combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We have got updated disinfectants, we have markings on the floor with regard to traffic flow, we are controlling guests at the door with regards to walk-ins and being in and being out. We are doing (a barber) at every second station even though we have six feet of clearance between each station,” explained Donovan.

Barbers and stylists will be wearing masks and gloves. They will disinfect their station before and after each client and everyone will have a brand new apron for their cut.

Check out the video below to find out what going to the barber will look like for a client under the phase 2 regulations of reopening in B.C. amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Plan B recommends booking an appointment as there is no longer a waiting space for clients, however, walk-in customers are welcomed.

READ MORE: B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

READ MORE: Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHair