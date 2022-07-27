The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

Plane clips fence, tears off front wheel in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

TSB to investigate near-crash

A light plane lost its front landing gear and clipped a fence in a rough landing at Pitt Meadows Airport on Tuesday evening, but the pilot was not hurt.

The incident took place at 9:45 p.m., said Pitt Meadows Deputy Fire Chief David Biggin.

The pilot was apparently coming in for a landing from the east.

“His landing gear clipped the fence,” said Biggin.

The plane struck the fence near Baynes Road on the east side of the airport, and the plane then came to rest on the grass short of the runway.

Biggin said either hitting the fence or the landing on the grass sheared off the plane’s front landing gear.

The lone occupant was the pilot.

“There was no injuries,” said Biggin.

The TSB announced Wednesday that a team of investigators was heading to Pitt Meadows to investigate the incident, which the agency said involved a Piper PA28 Cherokee.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said on its Twitter account.

