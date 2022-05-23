A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

A small plane had to make an emergency landing Sunday, May 22, at the Vernon Regional Airport. (File photo)

Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

Nobody injured after small plane touches down at Vernon Regional Airport without landing gear extended

The Vernon Regional Airport’s Emergency Response Plan was activated Sunday afternoon, May 22, after a single-engine plane landed on the runway without having its landing gear extended.

Only one person was aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

No other aircraft or objects were involved and no major damage was done to the airport infrastructure.

The runway was closed temporarily while a local aircraft repair company helped extricate the disabled plane from the area.

The runway has since been cleared and reopened.

No information is available regarding potential cause of the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon School District vaults gymnastics club into new home

READ MORE: Final day for 102nd Falkland Stampede

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AirportEmergency PreparednessVernon

Previous story
Talented Salmon Arm pianist continues to impress in competitions
Next story
215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

Just Posted

Chase RCMP recently responded to two reported break and enters and one act of mischief, all at Anglemont properties. (File photo)
RCMP respond to multiple beak-and-enters in North Shuswap community

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Camille Kenoras holds eagle feathers as she laughs during a ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the TkÕemlœps te SecwŽpemc announcement of the detection of the remains of 215 children at an unmarked burial site at the former residential school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
215: Memorial honours unmarked graves found 1 year ago at former Kamloops residential school

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko won first place in The Shean Strings Piano Competition, held May 19 to 21 at Muttart Hall on the Alberta College campus in Edmonton. (Shean Strings Piano Competition photo)
Talented Salmon Arm pianist continues to impress in competitions

Tappen Mountain is reduced to a silhouette by smoke from wildfires in this photo taken from Recline Ridge’s vineyards on Aug. 4, 2021. Recline Ridge winemaker Jaime Flemke said there were many days the mountain couldn’t be seen due to the smoke. (Jaime Flemke photo)
Smoky vintage: Shuswap vineyards affected differently by 2021 wildfires