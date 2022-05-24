Planned power outage to affect communities throughout the Shuswap

Outage scheduled for the afternoon of May 24

BC Hydro has a planned power outage scheduled from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (File photo)

More than 6,500 BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap will experience a temporary power outage Tuesday afternoon.

The utility provider has a planned outage scheduled from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on May 24. The outage is expected to affect BC Hydro customers in the following communities/areas: Salmon Arm, Chase, Sorrento, Celista, Lee Creek, Blind Bay, Eagle Bay, Anglemont, Wild Rose Bay, Chase, Scotch Creek, Adams River, St. Ives, Magna Bay, Squilax, Adams Lake, Tappen, Notch Hill, St Ives, Blake Point and Dorian Bay.

