Plans for Chase Primary move ahead

Meeting to discuss plans for outdoor learning school in Chase

Gardening and other activities can be included in the curriculum for an outdoor learning school. - Image credit: Black Press file photo

A group of parents attempting to have Chase Primary reopened as an Outdoor Learning School has moved one step closer.

A parent meeting is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m. at Chase Secondary.

School trustee Denise Harper, First Nations education coordinators and reps from School District 73 elementary schools have been invited. Staff from North Okanagan-Shuswap School District 83 will provide the keynote presentation on outdoor learning schools.

Parents with elementary-aged children residing in School District 73 are invited. The parents group will be approaching the board of education for approvals. This would allow district staff to enter into the process with a feasibility study. Sufficient ‘interest to enrol’ and ‘commitments to enrol’ are necessary.

The parents are attempting to have this District 73 choice school open for September.

Interested parents are asked to access the Chase Outdoor Learning School on a public group on Facebook. Or contact Stephanie Stumph at steph.stumph1@ gmail.com.