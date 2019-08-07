Plans in place to evac Okanagan Correctional Centre

Eagle Bluff wildfire: expanded evacuation alert includes prison

UPDATE: 10:56 a.m.

The risk of having to evacuate the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains low, communications director Caroline McAndrews said.

“We have robust plans in place to support evacuations in response to fires and floods,” she said. “I can assure you, the centre has planned for all eventualities.”

BC Corrections facilities across the province have the capacity to accommodate the transfer of inmates if necessary.

“We are unable to confirm any more details due to security protocols.”

ORIGINAL:

Staff of the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) are readying plans in case they must evacuate due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

“All I can provide right now is the safety of both inmates and staff is our top priority,” communications director Caroline McAndrews said. “The OCC management team has planned for the eventuality that they may have to evacuate.”

READ MORE: Small-scale hand ignition operations planned for Wednesday, says BC Wildfire Service

Sheriff transportation has been arranged for inmates in case of an emergency evacuation and McAndrews said BC Corrections has the capacity to accommodate these transfers, if necessary.

The 900-hectare fire is burning north of Oliver.

The correctional centre was put on evacuation alert on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. after the Osoyoos Indian Band expanded the boundaries.

READ MORE: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

