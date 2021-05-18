‘Playing with fire’: Kelowna Mayor urges caution, vaccination after busy weekend downtown

Mayor Colin Basran said he felt there were a lot of people from out of town in the city over the weekend

It’s starting to feel like summer.

And with that, people are flocking to the downtown Kelowna waterfront, prompting a warning from city council.

“I think all of us who were out downtown over the weekend felt — this is obviously anecdotal — but it felt like there were a lot of people from out of town here,” said Mayor Colin Basran at the tail end of a city council meeting on Monday, May 17.

“We’re playing with fire, because if we do see a spike or an outbreak it could slow down the reopening. We’re probably closer than we’ve ever been to finally reopening some things. But if people don’t get vaccinated or people continue to defy the travel orders and public health orders, it’s only going to continue to set us back.”

Basran and several of his council colleagues urged those who have not yet done so to book a vaccine appointment.

“Do everybody a favour and please do your part,” said Basran. “You’re really doing not only yourself, but everyone else a favour to get our province, our country, the world reopened again.”

Vaccinations are now open to all B.C. residents over 18 years old. You can register to be notified when you can book an appointment online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

