Michelle Gentis and Todd Best. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Adaptability and Aging in place

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

With a ‘Count Me In’ attitude, Michelle Gentis, homeowner and mother to her child requiring full-time support, teams up with Todd Best of Best Builders to share their experience adapting her Author Erikson inspired condo to meet the needs of her fully-dependant adult son.

Listen in as Mike and Jennifer Lee, co-hosts of HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ learn about the process of adapting homes for specific physical needs and aging in place, noting the key is planning and working with experienced professionals.

‘Why move? Plan ahead to age in place. Talk to your builder about ideas to make your house work for you. Your next renovation can incorporate hidden adaptability features for use down the road,’ says Todd Best.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Trudeau to present health-care offer to premiers in long-awaited meeting for new deal
Next story
Merritt mayor calls on B.C. to drop vax mandate for health-care workers ‘right now’

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles played the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday, Jan. 20 and had an ineligible player on the ice. The Eagles’ forfeited the game and head coach Nick Deschenes was given a one-game suspension for the error. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Eagles forfeit game after ineligible player was on the ice

The Shannon Sharp Learning Circle project at Salmon Arm West Elementary received significant support in the form of a $30,000 through the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Community Spaces program in 2019. Applications are now being taken for 2023 Co-op cash. (File photo)
Co-op cash for community spaces available in North Okanagan, Shuswap

Team Blaeser, made up of Kaiden Beck, Nolan Blaeser, Nolan Beck and Koen Hampshire and coach Dale Hofer, all from Salmon Arm-Vernon, are off to an 0-2 start at the Under 18 Canadian Curling Championship in Timmins, Ont. (Team Blaeser Facebook)
UPDATE: B.C. champs from Okanagan-Shuswap still in search of win at national curling event

Nineteen-unit development proposed for 1481 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)
19-unit housing project proposed for 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm