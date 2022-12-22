John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

