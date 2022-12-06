HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

TODAY IN B.C.: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, like shoring up blocks in a solid foundation, HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations, walks us through finding the right builder for your home building project.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real-time reno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Kettle campaign bell ringers now allowed in front of liquor stores across B.C.
Next story
Support could be on the way for fire departments in Columbia Shuswap

Just Posted

Former Acorn Music owner Lody Kieken congratulates Cory Bagg on his purchase of the Lakeshore Drive business which has served Salmon Arm for more than four decades. (Contributed)
Longtime Salmon Arm music store under new ownership

Nicholson Fire Department. (Facebook)
Support could be on the way for fire departments in Columbia Shuswap

Up to 10 centimetre of snow is expected to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap beginning Monday night, Dec. 5, 2022. (Black Press Media files)
Heavy snowfall anticipated for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Representatives of Legacy on Mara Concerned Owners Group are opposed to the District of Sicamous rezoning the complex on Mara Lake Lane, adjacent to Highway 97A, to allow short-term rentals. (Google photo)
Sicamous strata members vote against proposed rezoning allowing short-term rentals