Police ask for public’s help in search for missing Vernon woman

Carol Stoner was last seen Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Street

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carol Stoner is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (Submitted photo)

Police are reaching out for help in locating Carol Stoner, a Vernon resident who went missing Friday afternoon.

Stoner was last seen January 10 at 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of 27th Street, Vernon

Stoner is described as a 51-year-old Caucasian woman, 167 cm and 67 kg with black hair and grey boots. She’s descibed as having small scars on her right arm and was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and black pants.

“Carol Stoner may appear confused if located but is not violent or aggressive,” said said Sgt. Tory Romailler of the Vernon PCMP. “Police are very concerned for Carol Stoner’s health and well-being.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carol Stoner is urged to contact the Vernon RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: City offers prep tips ahead of snowy weekend in Vernon

READ MORE: Black bear climbs pole in Coldstream

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.