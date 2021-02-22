Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19

Vernon police are requesting the assistance of the public to locate 21-year old Suzie Clark who was last seen on Friday, Feb. 19, in Vernon.

Since her disappearance, efforts to locate Clark have been unsuccessful. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are concerned for her well-being and are turning to the public to help find her.

Clark is an Indigenous woman, four-foot-11, 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black toque, black winter coat, black leggings and brown leather-suede boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clark is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

