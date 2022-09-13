Police have closed Highway 3 near Keremeos since early Tuesday morning. No estimate when it will re-open. (Tracey Henderson Facebook)

UPDATE: Highway 3 near Keremeos is now open following major police incident

Heavy police presence on the highway between Hedley and Keremeos

Update: 12:30 p.m.

Highway 3 is now open in both directions following a police incident that started early this morning near Keremeos.

There is still no word from RCMP on what is being investigated, despite repeated attempts to get in touch with police.

Social media reports are saying people have been shot but that has not been confirmed by police.

Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos is closed in both directions for a police incident Tuesday morning.

There is heavy police presence near the Sunkatcher’s RV park, off Highway 3. People on social media who live in the area say there may have been a shooting.

The Penticton Western News has reached out to the RCMP for more information.

According to DriveBC, there are no estimated time of re-opening the highway.

READ MORE: Logging truck jumps guard rail, submerged in Penticton channel

