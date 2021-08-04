RCMP at the Kelowna Mini dealership on Wednesday, Aug. 4. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Guns-drawn police response near Kelowna dealership caused by mistaken weapons report

Police were responding to a report of a man with a weapon

A heavy and armed police response to the Okanagan Rail Trail near a Kelowna car dealership on Wednesday morning was caused by an unfounded weapons report.

Mounties responded to reports of a man with a gun in the woods near Kelowna Mini in the 2500-block of Enterprise Way at 8 a.m. that morning.

Several officers flooded the area — many of whom were equipped with C-8 carbines — and quickly located the suspect, who was detained without incident.

“Officers were able to determine that the item the complainant had seen was not a weapon,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Fortunately, this appears to have been a case of someone mistaking an item from a distance and the gentleman was released immediately.”

Witnesses told the Capital News the dealership was briefly locked down as RCMP investigated.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with further information from the Kelowna RCMP at 10 a.m

KelownaRCMP

