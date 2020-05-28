Police investigating after hydrant hit by van in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. near Boucherie Road

UPDATE: May 28 10:30 a.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Boucherie Road on May 27.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Boucherie Road for a single-vehicle collision, in which a Chevrolet van struck a fire hydrant before coming to rest in a ditch on the side of the road.

The 20-year-old male driver was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.

No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

A van knocked over a fire hydrant in West Kelowna, causing water to flow into a nearby mobile home park.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.

Boucherie Road was briefly reduced to just one lane of traffic near the incident.

