Although the sale of edible cannabis treats won’t be legal until at least mid-2019, plenty of cookbooks have hit shelves dedicated to getting high from all sorts of dishes. (Wikimedia Commons)

Police investigating after pot-laced brownies served at community lunch in Ontario

Ontario’s provincial police say no one suffered lasting effects from the spiked dessert

Ontario’s provincial police say they’re investigating after several people appeared to “overdose” on cannabis after eating brownies served at a community lunch.

Police did not provide details about the event in Whitestone, Ont., including when it took place.

But they say several attendees required medical attention after eating the brownies.

Police say they experienced symptoms such as dry mouth, disorientation and occasional nausea.

READ MORE: 10 things still illegal in the new age of recreational cannabis

Police say no one suffered lasting effects from the spiked dessert.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

The Canadian Press

