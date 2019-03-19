An ordnance believed to be a grenade was discovered at the entrance to a parking lot between the Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub on Smith Drive in Armstrong Tuesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Part of Armstrong remains on lockdown after ‘live grenade’ discovered

Police are awaiting the arrival of the disposal unit

UPDATE: 9:39 a.m.

Smith Drive in Armstrong remains closed as police await the arrival of an ordnance disposal unit.

The ordnance was discovered at around 5 p.m. near the entrance to a parking lot between Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn Pub.

A reporter on scene said the disposal unit is expected to arrive by 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 20

A portion of one of Armstrong’s main roads remain closed after the discovery of an explosive late Tuesday afternoon.

The ordnance was discovered on Smith Drive at around 5 p.m.

“I’m told a live grenade was found by an entrance to a parking lot between Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn (Pub),” said Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper late Tuesday evening, adding the device wasn’t dug up.

“It had to be placed there by somebody. It wasn’t excavated or something like that. Somebody had to set it there.”

RCMP were called and Pieper said that particular portion of Smith Drive was barricaded.

READ ALSO: Live mortar found in Coldstream

“Protocol is that everyone and everything within 200 feet of where the explosive was discovered be evacuated,” he said. “They closed Dairy Queen and the Anchor Inn. Everybody was very receptive. They may not have liked it but they left in an orderly fashion.”

Officers will stay on-site with the explosive until an expert comes to dispose of it.

RCMP media relations officer Cst. Kelly Brett said there is no new information Wednesday morning.

“Scene is still being secured and EDU is on the way,” she said.

Smith Drive going into Armstrong from Highway 97A remains open.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Spring has sprung in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The new season is bringing warm weather across the region

Video gives Shuswap sport a national audience

Views of the Salmon Arm and Larch Hills take centre stage in skiing showcase

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday

Visitors spend $4.5M during Penticton Peach Festival

Two-thirds of attendees were from out of town, spending $325 per person during the annual festival

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

UBC Okanagan students to weigh into pipeline debate

The Roger Watts Debate will be held March 27 in Kelowna

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

Most Read