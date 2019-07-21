Police on scene at Penticton beach

RCMP were at a what is believed to be a crime scene near Skaha Beach Sunday

RCMP officers are investigating an area near Wright’s Beach Camp and RV Park on Skaha Lake Sunday morning.

Three police vehicles were parked in front of the entrance to the park at 5:30 a.m. sirens having been heard about an hour earlier believed to be arriving at that location.

There were reports on social media that a woman had heard a vehicle “squeal off and a man started yelling for help.”

A portion of the Skaha Beach walking path was closed near the area and yellow police tape section off the area however the beach itself was reportedly still open to the public.

Police were unavailable for comment at the time.

