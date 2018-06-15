Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

RCMP say one man has been taken into custody in Powell River after police discovered a body just south of the city.

In a statement, police said officers received reports of a vehicle in the ditch on a forestry service road at about 3:30 p.m. on June 13.

There, they found a woman’s body located nearby.

Police say that foul play is suspected and that this is an isolated incident. A 19-year-old was arrested but no charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

