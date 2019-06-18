Police request public’s help after cat shot in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP seeking information, small calibre bullets lodged in shoulder of pet

Chase RCMP are requesting the public’s help regarding the shooting of a domestic cat.

On Thursday, June 13, the Chase detachment received a report of a cat with gunshot injuries on Holding Road in Lee Creek.

The owner of the cat reported noticing the cat was injured. Police report that X-rays taken by a veterinarian show what appear to be small calibre bullets lodged in the cat’s shoulder.

Suspects in the incident are unknown and police are asking the public to call the Chase Detachment with any information at 250-679-3221.

