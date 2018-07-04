The investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has triggered an internal police probe. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Toronto police say they will resume digging at a property where accused serial killer Bruce McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Police have already found the remains of seven men buried in planters at the property in midtown Toronto.

McArthur, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village.

“We originally did a dig at the property over the winter and nothing was found,” police spokeswoman Meaghan Gray said.

“Then we decided to go back and revisit all the properties (where McArthur worked) again when the springtime hit and the thaw was done.”

Canine units found “a number of different spots” of interest on the property when they returned in the spring, Gray said.

Police dogs also searched about 100 other properties with links to McArthur’s landscaping business but found nothing, she said.

The excavation began Wednesday and is expected to last multiple weeks, Gray said.

McArthur, currently in custody at a west Toronto jail, is alleged to have killed Selim Esen, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

His case is scheduled to return to court on July 23.

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Related: Alleged Toronto serial killer previously questioned, released by police

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heat wave blamed for at least six deaths this week in Canada
Next story
Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Just Posted

Heavy rain hits Salmon Arm for Canada Day

Children’s Festival and fireworks draw crowds despite wet weather

Search and Rescue help Sicamous RCMP find assault suspect

The RCMP were told that a 60-year-old Sicamous man was assaulted in his home on Cambie Solsqua Road.

Salmon Arm RCMP search for Canada Day thieves

Suspect caught on video as they smashed door glass, took at least two laptops and monitor

Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

Dominant year for salmon doesn’t mean increased harvest

Poor sockeye returns make for difficult stock management decision by officials

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Surrey mayor asks feds for $10M to combat gang problems

Ask comes after a task force aimed at preventing gang violence issued a report

Police resume dig where alleged Toronto serial killer worked as landscaper

Toronto police resume dig at home where Bruce McArthur worked as landscaper

Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave

Three hikers missing after tumbling into B.C.’s Shannon Falls

Crews respond to report of hikers falling into water in Shannon Falls area near Squamish

Heat wave blamed for at least six deaths this week in Canada

Six dead in Montreal as much of Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

US World Cup ratings down 42 per cent without American team

While the immigration debate occupies politicians, the World Cup shows how much people from other countries help make up the fabric of New York.

On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

UK police probing 6 assault claims against Kevin Spacey

British police are now investigating six claims of alleged sexual assault or assault by Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Most Read