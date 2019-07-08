Photo: Curtis Kreklau Surrey firefighters and police at “suspicious” house fire in Newton on Sunday that left two children critically injured and also injured a third person.

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Police say a house fire in Surrey on Sunday morning that injured three people – leaving two children in critical condition – is considered to be “suspicious.”

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. in a basement suite in the 7100-block of 144B Street.

Police have not released the children’s genders or ages.

“Surrey RCMP are currently working with Surrey Fire Services to determine the cause,” said Const. Richard Wright.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Surrey house fire sends 3 to hospital with ‘significant’ injuries


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash
Next story
VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Just Posted

Pickup truck collides with residence in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Semi driver ticketed following Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Pickup truck rear-ended as driver attempts to turn off highway in Tappen

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Malakwa restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Fake gold jewelry scam hits Sicamous

Victim reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in a white rental van at a gas station

Efforts to grow medical services in Sicamous ongoing

New doctor a step in the right direction, more services needed says wellness comitee member

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Letter: Absence of abortion regulation real controversy

Writer says targeting of theatre staff shows lack of respect for freedom of speech and assembly

Most Read