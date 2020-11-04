Chase RCMP report that an officer was assaulted on Oct. 11, 2020 in a cell at the detachment by a man in custody who appeared to be unconscious. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Police say Shuswap officer assaulted trying to provide medical aid to prisoner

October incident means man will be charged with assaulting a police officer, other offences

A police officer was assaulted last month while checking on an unresponsive man in custody, say Chase RCMP.

According to a news release issued by Sgt. Barry Kennedy, on Oct. 11 officers became concerned about a man being held at the Chase detachment because he appeared to be unconscious.

Police entered the cell to provide medical assistance, but they say the man jumped up and rushed at the officer with his fists clenched.

“The male collided with the police officer, knocking them both to the ground. After a brief struggle, the police officer gained control of the male. The police officer received minor injuries in the struggle,” said Kennedy.

The man will be charged with assaulting a police officer, on top of the charges he was already facing.

